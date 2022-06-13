SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 117.2% in May

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.

Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09.

SunHydrogen, Inc engages in the development and marketing of solar-powered nanoparticle systems that mimic photosynthesis to separate hydrogen from water. The company was formerly known as HyperSolar, Inc and changed its name to SunHydrogen, Inc in June 2020. SunHydrogen, Inc was incorporated in 2009 and is based in Santa Barbara, California.

