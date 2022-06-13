SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR) Short Interest Up 117.2% in May

SunHydrogen, Inc. (OTCMKTS:HYSR – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 83,400 shares, a growth of 117.2% from the May 15th total of 38,400 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 6,797,500 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.0 days.
Shares of OTCMKTS:HYSR traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.03. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,962,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,320,668. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $0.03 and a 200 day moving average of $0.04. SunHydrogen has a twelve month low of $0.03 and a twelve month high of $0.09.
