SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.
SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.
SPWR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. 114,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,513. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.
Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.
About SunPower (Get Rating)
SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on SunPower (SPWR)
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- SunPower Stock is a Value Solar Play
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
Receive News & Ratings for SunPower Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SunPower and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.