SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR) Price Target Raised to $22.00 at Morgan Stanley

SunPower (NASDAQ:SPWR – Get Rating) had its price target hoisted by research analysts at Morgan Stanley from $21.00 to $22.00 in a research report issued on Monday, Stock Target Advisor reports. The brokerage presently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s target price points to a potential upside of 30.49% from the stock’s previous close.

SPWR has been the topic of several other research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, April 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on SunPower from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 4th. UBS Group upgraded SunPower from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $14.00 to $17.00 in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Cowen lifted their target price on SunPower from $18.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Finally, Piper Sandler boosted their price target on SunPower from $20.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $22.50.

SPWR traded down $1.18 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $16.86. 114,571 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,510,513. SunPower has a one year low of $12.78 and a one year high of $34.61. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.93 billion, a P/E ratio of -113.26 and a beta of 2.05. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $18.30 and its 200 day simple moving average is $19.25.

SunPower ( NASDAQ:SPWR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The semiconductor company reported ($0.01) earnings per share for the quarter. The company had revenue of $350.28 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $317.56 million. SunPower had a negative return on equity of 3.50% and a negative net margin of 1.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 45.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.03 EPS. Equities analysts expect that SunPower will post 0.24 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Huntington National Bank acquired a new position in shares of SunPower during the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 140.6% during the 1st quarter. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise now owns 2,567 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $54,000 after buying an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 205.7% during the 1st quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,106 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $88,000 after buying an additional 2,763 shares in the last quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 26.5% during the 4th quarter. Guinness Atkinson Asset Management Inc now owns 4,300 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $90,000 after buying an additional 900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of SunPower by 66.9% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 4,469 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $96,000 after buying an additional 1,792 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 36.61% of the company’s stock.

SunPower Corporation, a solar technology and energy services provider, offers solar, storage, and home energy solutions to customers primarily in the United States and Canada. It operates through Residential, Light Commercial; Commercial and Industrial Solutions; and Others segments. The company provides solar, storage, and home energy solutions and components through a combination of its third-party installing and non-installing dealer network and resellers, as well as in-house sales team; and turn-key engineering, procurement, and construction services and sale of energy under power purchase agreements.

