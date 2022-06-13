suterusu Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $39,352.00 (SUTER)

suterusu (SUTER) traded 16.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 14:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. Over the last seven days, suterusu has traded down 31.8% against the U.S. dollar. One suterusu coin can now be bought for about $0.0008 or 0.00000003 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. suterusu has a market cap of $2.99 million and approximately $39,352.00 worth of suterusu was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

suterusu Coin Profile

suterusu is a coin. Its launch date was October 4th, 2019. suterusu’s total supply is 10,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,855,040,000 coins. suterusu’s official website is www.suterusu.io . The Reddit community for suterusu is https://reddit.com/r/Suterusu and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . suterusu’s official Twitter account is @suterusu_io and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Suterusu implements and integrates the state-of-the-art trustless zero-knowledge non-interactive argument of knowledge (ZK-SNARK) protocol, and offers multiple technical modules based on its ZK-SNARK implementation to enable developers to build any type of privacy-preserving blockchain. Suterusu (Suter) will also provide a cross-chain blockchain protocol for anonymous assets issued in the Suterusu ecosystem to guarantee their high liquidity and exchangeability. “

suterusu Coin Trading

It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as suterusu directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire suterusu should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy suterusu using one of the exchanges listed above.

