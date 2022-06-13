Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.
Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $480.00.
Swisscom stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15.
About Swisscom
Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.
