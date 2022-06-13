Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY) Downgraded by UBS Group to Sell

UBS Group lowered shares of Swisscom (OTCMKTS:SCMWY – Get Rating) from a neutral rating to a sell rating in a report published on Friday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Swisscom from CHF 470 to CHF 455 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Swisscom currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $480.00.

Swisscom stock opened at $54.61 on Friday. Swisscom has a 12-month low of $53.85 and a 12-month high of $61.42. The company has a market capitalization of $28.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.38 and a beta of 0.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $58.94 and its 200 day moving average price is $58.15.

Swisscom ( OTCMKTS:SCMWY Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter. The business had revenue of $3 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.97 billion. Swisscom had a net margin of 14.71% and a return on equity of 15.38%. Analysts forecast that Swisscom will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Swisscom AG provides telecommunication services primarily in Switzerland, Italy, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Swisscom Switzerland, Fastweb, and Other Operating. The company offers mobile and fixed-network services, such as telephony, broadband, TV, and mobile offerings, as well as sells terminal equipment; and telecom and communications solutions for large corporations and small and medium-sized enterprises.

