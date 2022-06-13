Sylebra Capital Ltd Has $142.05 Million Position in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY)

Sylebra Capital Ltd increased its holdings in FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) by 2.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 12,705,935 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 286,695 shares during the period. FREYR Battery comprises approximately 4.6% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned about 0.11% of FREYR Battery worth $142,052,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of FREY. Handelsbanken Fonder AB purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $62,495,000. Candlestick Capital Management LP grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Candlestick Capital Management LP now owns 3,750,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $41,926,000 after purchasing an additional 250,100 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. purchased a new position in FREYR Battery in the fourth quarter worth $26,450,000. Jennison Associates LLC grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 0.9% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 698,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,811,000 after purchasing an additional 6,462 shares during the last quarter. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in FREYR Battery by 533.7% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 671,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,493,000 after purchasing an additional 565,434 shares during the last quarter. 55.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Separately, US Capital Advisors assumed coverage on shares of FREYR Battery in a report on Thursday, March 17th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, FREYR Battery has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $19.33.

Shares of FREY traded down $0.41 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $6.89. 38,302 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,176,495. The stock has a market capitalization of $802.27 million, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 0.42. The company has a quick ratio of 15.72, a current ratio of 15.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. FREYR Battery has a 12-month low of $6.42 and a 12-month high of $14.37. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $9.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $9.72.

FREYR Battery (NYSE:FREY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported ($0.30) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.18) by ($0.12). During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($2.48) EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that FREYR Battery will post -1.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FREYR Battery Company Profile (Get Rating)

FREYR Battery engages in the production and sale of battery cells for stationary energy storage, electric mobility, and marine applications in Europe and internationally. The company designs and manufactures lithium-ion based battery cell facilities. The company was founded in 2018 and is based in Luxembourg.

