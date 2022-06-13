Sylebra Capital Ltd Makes New Investment in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. (NYSE:AKA – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 290,616 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,688,000. a.k.a. Brands makes up approximately 0.1% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest position. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 0.23% of a.k.a. Brands as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of a.k.a. Brands by 252.4% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,904 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after purchasing an additional 2,080 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $62,000. Marshall Wace LLP purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 3rd quarter worth about $95,000. Finally, Invesco Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of a.k.a. Brands during the 4th quarter worth about $104,000. 63.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NYSE:AKA traded down $0.64 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $3.07. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 17,698 shares, compared to its average volume of 275,254. a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. has a 52 week low of $3.05 and a 52 week high of $15.23. The company has a current ratio of 2.19, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $3.82 and its 200 day moving average price is $6.21.

a.k.a. Brands ( NYSE:AKA Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $148.32 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $143.37 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.02 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts anticipate that a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. will post 0.28 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently commented on AKA. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $11.70 to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of a.k.a. Brands from $17.00 to $15.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.56.

a.k.a. Brands Holding Corp. operates a portfolio of online fashion brands in the United States, Australia, and internationally. It offers apparel, footwear, and accessories through its online stores under the Princess Polly, Culture Kings, Petal & Pup, mnml, and Rebdolls brands, as well as operates eight physical stores under the Culture Kings brand name.

