Sylebra Capital Ltd Sells 1,000,000 Shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI)

Sylebra Capital Ltd trimmed its stake in shares of Impinj, Inc. (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) by 22.7% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,397,337 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,000,000 shares during the quarter. Impinj accounts for 9.7% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s portfolio, making the stock its 3rd largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 13.91% of Impinj worth $301,344,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PI. Waterfront Wealth Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 2.8% in the 4th quarter. Waterfront Wealth Inc. now owns 8,616 shares of the company’s stock worth $764,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 7,365 shares of the company’s stock worth $421,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 6.5% in the 3rd quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,925 shares of the company’s stock worth $281,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Impinj by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 28,269 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,507,000 after acquiring an additional 447 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Future Financial Wealth Managment LLC acquired a new position in shares of Impinj in the 4th quarter worth approximately $44,000. 88.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CRO Jeffrey Dossett sold 706 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.68, for a total value of $42,840.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Cary Baker sold 1,458 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.24, for a total transaction of $63,043.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,666 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,585,437.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 15,737 shares of company stock valued at $837,764. Company insiders own 20.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PI stock traded down $4.67 on Monday, hitting $47.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,544 shares, compared to its average volume of 331,835. Impinj, Inc. has a twelve month low of $39.69 and a twelve month high of $94.39. The firm has a market cap of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of -21.84 and a beta of 2.40. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $49.30 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $66.13.

Impinj (NASDAQ:PI – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.49) by $0.58. Impinj had a negative net margin of 26.39% and a negative return on equity of 89.38%. During the same period last year, the business posted ($0.30) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that Impinj, Inc. will post -1.48 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages have recently commented on PI. Roth Capital reduced their target price on Impinj from $95.00 to $76.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Lake Street Capital dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $102.00 to $90.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Piper Sandler dropped their price objective on shares of Impinj from $100.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Impinj in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Impinj currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $90.60.

Impinj, Inc operates a cloud connectivity platform in the Americas, the Asia Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, and Africa. Its platform, which comprises multiple product families, wirelessly connects individual items and delivers data about the connected items to business and consumer applications. The company's platform comprises endpoint ICs, a miniature radios-on-a-chip that attaches to a host item and includes a number to identify the item.

