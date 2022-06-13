Sylebra Capital Ltd Takes $41.45 Million Position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI)

Sylebra Capital Ltd acquired a new position in Renewable Energy Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:REGI – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 5,327,752 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $41,450,000. Renewable Energy Group comprises about 1.3% of Sylebra Capital Ltd’s holdings, making the stock its 16th largest holding. Sylebra Capital Ltd owned approximately 10.60% of Renewable Energy Group as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of REGI. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 2.0% in the 1st quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 104,698 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,299,000 after buying an additional 2,098 shares during the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 25.4% in the 3rd quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 6,506 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $323,000 after buying an additional 1,316 shares during the last quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc grew its position in shares of Renewable Energy Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc now owns 38,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $1,913,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. purchased a new stake in Renewable Energy Group during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $256,000. Finally, FIL Ltd grew its position in Renewable Energy Group by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 2,257 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. 90.80% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NASDAQ REGI traded up $0.05 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $61.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 152,678 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,871,123. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 3.35 and a current ratio of 5.14. Renewable Energy Group, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.54 and a 1-year high of $70.79. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $61.13 and a two-hundred day moving average of $52.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.49 and a beta of 0.57.

Renewable Energy Group ( NASDAQ:REGI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The oil and gas company reported $0.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by ($0.61). Renewable Energy Group had a net margin of 5.12% and a return on equity of 11.00%. The firm had revenue of $936.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $722.57 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.88 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 73.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Renewable Energy Group, Inc. will post 3.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on REGI. Truist Financial downgraded shares of Renewable Energy Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating on the stock. Citigroup dropped their price objective on shares of Renewable Energy Group from $75.00 to $61.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 3rd. Cowen cut shares of Renewable Energy Group from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $75.00 to $61.50 in a research note on Thursday, March 10th. Finally, Raymond James reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Renewable Energy Group in a research note on Friday, March 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $67.73.

Renewable Energy Group, Inc provides lower carbon transportation fuels in the United States and internationally. The company utilizes a production, distribution, and logistics system to convert natural fats, oils, and greases into advanced biofuels. It operates through Bio-Based Diesel, Services, and Corporate and Other segments.

