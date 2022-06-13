SYNC Network Hits Market Cap of $1.00 Million (SYNC)

SYNC Network (SYNC) traded 15% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. During the last week, SYNC Network has traded 30.6% lower against the US dollar. SYNC Network has a market capitalization of $1.00 million and approximately $9,524.00 worth of SYNC Network was traded on exchanges in the last day. One SYNC Network coin can currently be purchased for about $0.0080 or 0.00000034 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Dash (DASH) traded down 9.8% against the dollar and now trades at $43.45 or 0.00186349 BTC.

Immutable X (IMX) traded 9.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.71 or 0.00003039 BTC.

Secret (SCRT) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004188 BTC.

DigitalBits (XDB) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.10 or 0.00000437 BTC.

MimbleWimbleCoin (MWC) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.42 or 0.00010371 BTC.

Boson Protocol (BOSON) traded down 9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.28 or 0.00001188 BTC.

TOR (TOR) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004301 BTC.

Meme (MEME) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $409.51 or 0.00754320 BTC.

Inverse Finance (INV) traded down 13.8% against the dollar and now trades at $88.94 or 0.00381414 BTC.

Magnet (MAG) traded 4.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.45 or 0.00001460 BTC.

SYNC Network Coin Profile

SYNC Network (CRYPTO:SYNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 5th, 2020. SYNC Network’s total supply is 155,998,917 coins and its circulating supply is 124,588,544 coins. SYNC Network’s official website is syncbond.com . SYNC Network’s official Twitter account is @synclub and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official message board for SYNC Network is medium.com/zendettapicks/ze-fi-sync-network-ama-recap-e5ad56442ed4 . The Reddit community for SYNC Network is https://reddit.com/r/SyncNetworkOfficial and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

According to CryptoCompare, “SYNC Network incentivizes liquidity providers with tradable high reward-generating NFTs called CryptoBonds for locking up their liquidity pool tokens. The SYNC Network is a two-contract project, composed of the SYNC (ERC-20) contract and the Crypto Bond ERC-721 contract. SYNC tokens have an undefined total supply with inflationary and deflationary attributes through the interactions with Crypto Bond creators. “

SYNC Network Coin Trading

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as SYNC Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire SYNC Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy SYNC Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

