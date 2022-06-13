Sysco (NYSE:SYY) PT Lowered to $97.00

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Rating) had its price target trimmed by Barclays from $102.00 to $97.00 in a research note released on Thursday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on SYY. Piper Sandler upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $83.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research report on Friday, April 8th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Sysco from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Sysco from $97.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 11th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Sysco from $86.00 to $94.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Sysco from a neutral rating to an overweight rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company in a report on Thursday, May 26th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, Sysco has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $93.67.

SYY stock opened at $81.91 on Thursday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $84.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is $80.84. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.03. Sysco has a 52-week low of $68.05 and a 52-week high of $91.53. The firm has a market cap of $41.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.22, a PEG ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 1.15.

Sysco ( NYSE:SYY Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.17. Sysco had a net margin of 1.52% and a return on equity of 100.62%. The business had revenue of $16.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.99 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.22 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 42.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that Sysco will post 3.23 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Stockholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.49 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. This is an increase from Sysco’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.47. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 96.91%.

In other news, CEO Kevin Hourican sold 75,018 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Friday, April 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.00, for a total transaction of $6,451,548.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 88,477 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,609,022. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Greg D. Bertrand sold 800 shares of Sysco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $78.30, for a total transaction of $62,640.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 125,818 shares of company stock valued at $11,014,188 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of SYY. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its position in Sysco by 8,046.2% during the first quarter. CFS Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 2,049,905 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 2,024,741 shares during the last quarter. Allegheny Financial Group LTD acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. KRS Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, DeDora Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the first quarter worth $31,000. Institutional investors own 80.64% of the company’s stock.

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products primarily to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

