Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Now Covered by Analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) in a research note issued to investors on Thursday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $175.00 price target on the stock.

TTWO has been the subject of several other research reports. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $195.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a hold rating for the company. MKM Partners dropped their target price on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software to $180.00 and set a na rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush upped their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software from $145.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $182.05.

TTWO stock opened at $127.95 on Thursday. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42. The company has a market capitalization of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 52-week low of $101.85 and a 52-week high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The company had revenue of $845.78 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.66 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 earnings per share for the current year.

In other news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total value of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now directly owns 437,067 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $60,594,968.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 95,572 shares in the company, valued at $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Taconic Capital Advisors LP bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the 1st quarter worth approximately $7,687,000. Walleye Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $5,728,000. Cantor Fitzgerald L. P. purchased a new stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $1,050,000. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the first quarter valued at $167,000. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its stake in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,389,000 after buying an additional 11,321 shares during the period. 88.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

