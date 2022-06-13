Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO) Updates FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

Take-Two Interactive Software (NASDAQ:TTWO – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Monday. The company provided EPS guidance of $4.20-$4.45 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $5.99. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.75 billion-$3.85 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $4.01 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software also updated its Q1 2023 guidance to $0.60-$0.70 EPS.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on TTWO. Sanford C. Bernstein began coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. They issued an outperform rating and a $173.00 price objective on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $215.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Barclays lowered their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software to $171.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Bank of America started coverage on Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They set a buy rating for the company. Finally, Cowen reduced their target price on Take-Two Interactive Software to $185.00 and set a na rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average target price of $182.05.

Shares of TTWO opened at $127.95 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $14.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.74, a P/E/G ratio of 1.77 and a beta of 0.77. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $150.42. Take-Two Interactive Software has a 1 year low of $101.85 and a 1 year high of $195.82.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported $0.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.70 by $0.25. Take-Two Interactive Software had a return on equity of 12.63% and a net margin of 11.93%. The business had revenue of $845.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $884.62 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.66 earnings per share. Take-Two Interactive Software’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Take-Two Interactive Software will post 3.33 EPS for the current year.

In related news, President Karl Slatoff sold 152,373 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $138.64, for a total transaction of $21,124,992.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the president now owns 437,067 shares in the company, valued at $60,594,968.88. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Daniel P. Emerson sold 3,125 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $127.78, for a total value of $399,312.50. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 95,572 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,212,190.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $167,000. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 9.3% in the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 132,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $20,389,000 after purchasing an additional 11,321 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 7.3% in the first quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 87,598 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,468,000 after purchasing an additional 5,959 shares in the last quarter. Capital World Investors bought a new position in Take-Two Interactive Software in the first quarter worth $513,164,000. Finally, Gamco Investors INC. ET AL raised its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 0.7% in the first quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 79,244 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,183,000 after purchasing an additional 560 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.08% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, Social Point, and Playdots labels. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, and Red Dead Redemption names; and offers episodes and content.

