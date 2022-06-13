Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM) Shares Acquired by Castleark Management LLC

Castleark Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) by 138.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,800 shares of the medical device company’s stock after purchasing an additional 42,810 shares during the quarter. Castleark Management LLC owned approximately 0.12% of Tandem Diabetes Care worth $11,108,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of TNDM. Moors & Cabot Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the third quarter worth approximately $25,000. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $48,000. KRS Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $62,000. Finally, CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care during the fourth quarter worth approximately $68,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 94.62% of the company’s stock.

Get Tandem Diabetes Care alerts:

Shares of TNDM stock traded down $2.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $56.23. The stock had a trading volume of 13,756 shares, compared to its average volume of 734,665. Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $58.88 and a fifty-two week high of $155.86. The firm has a market cap of $3.60 billion, a PE ratio of 740.34 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64, a current ratio of 6.21 and a quick ratio of 5.60. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $88.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $111.16.

Tandem Diabetes Care ( NASDAQ:TNDM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The medical device company reported ($0.23) EPS for the quarter. Tandem Diabetes Care had a return on equity of 1.64% and a net margin of 0.80%. The firm had revenue of $175.91 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $168.21 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted ($0.07) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 24.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc. will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on TNDM. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Tandem Diabetes Care from $160.00 to $166.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 23rd. SVB Leerink reiterated a “market perform” rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Monday, April 18th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $130.00 price target for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care from $170.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $143.00.

In other news, COO David B. Berger sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.37, for a total value of $541,850.00. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Rebecca B. Robertson sold 1,500 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.73, for a total transaction of $145,095.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders bought 5,000 shares of company stock valued at $361,270 and sold 27,607 shares valued at $2,371,058. Company insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

About Tandem Diabetes Care (Get Rating)

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tandem Diabetes Care and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.