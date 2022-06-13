TD Securities Cuts D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF) Price Target to C$15.00

D2L (OTCMKTS:DTLIF – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by TD Securities from C$20.00 to C$15.00 in a research note released on Friday, The Fly reports.

Shares of D2L stock opened at 6.99 on Friday. D2L has a twelve month low of 6.17 and a twelve month high of 11.39.

About D2L (Get Rating)

D2L Corporation provides an online integrated learning platform for learners in higher education, K-12, healthcare, government, and enterprise sectors. It offers Brightspace, a learning platform that combines usability, integrated analytics, and accessibility practices; Brightspace Learning Object Repository to manage learning objects and share content; Brightspace ePortfolio, which combines social sharing and learning concepts for learners; and Brightspace Insights, a solution to predict, measure, and guide student performance.

