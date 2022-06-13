Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) Price Reaches $0.46 on Major Exchanges

Team Heretics Fan Token (TH) traded 7.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on June 13th. One Team Heretics Fan Token coin can currently be purchased for $0.46 or 0.00001960 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Team Heretics Fan Token has a market cap of $197,360.13 and $62,688.00 worth of Team Heretics Fan Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. Over the last week, Team Heretics Fan Token has traded 23.6% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Profile

Team Heretics Fan Token’s total supply is 5,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 432,137 coins. Team Heretics Fan Token’s official Twitter account is @teamheretics . Team Heretics Fan Token’s official website is teamheretics.com

Team Heretics Fan Token Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Team Heretics Fan Token directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Team Heretics Fan Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Team Heretics Fan Token using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

