Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.

Shares of TCKRF stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.

Teck Resources Limited engages in exploring for, acquiring, developing, and producing natural resources in Asia, Europe, and North America. It operates through Steelmaking Coal, Copper, Zinc, Energy, and Corporate segments. The company's principal products include steelmaking coal; copper, gold, blended bitumen, lead, silver, molybdenum, zinc, and zinc concentrates; chemicals, fertilizers, and other metals.

