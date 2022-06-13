Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Teck Resources Limited (OTCMKTS:TCKRF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large decrease in short interest in the month of May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 100 shares, a decrease of 50.0% from the May 15th total of 200 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.5 days.
Shares of TCKRF stock opened at $43.81 on Monday. Teck Resources has a fifty-two week low of $25.77 and a fifty-two week high of $48.53. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $43.75 and its 200-day moving average price is $38.02.
About Teck Resources (Get Rating)
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Teck Resources (TCKRF)
- Atlassian Stock: Taking Another Look
- The Analysts Rip The Seams Out Of Stitch Fix
- Doximity Stock is an Interesting Healthcare Play
- Where Are Interest Rates Going This Year? A Lot Higher
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
Receive News & Ratings for Teck Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Teck Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.