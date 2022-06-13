Telcoin Hits 24-Hour Trading Volume of $2.87 Million (TEL)

Telcoin (TEL) traded 10.8% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. Telcoin has a market cap of $91.51 million and $2.87 million worth of Telcoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Telcoin coin can now be bought for about $0.0015 or 0.00000006 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Telcoin has traded 26.3% lower against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 15.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $23,839.81 or 1.00192518 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004202 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded up 5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.41 or 0.00001075 BTC.

Parkgene (GENE) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $25.59 or 0.00045023 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004205 BTC.

DREP (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003398 BTC.

DREP [old] (DREP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.96 or 0.00003399 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $5.25 or 0.00010640 BTC.

yOUcash (YOUC) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00002101 BTC.

Polygon (MATIC) traded down 17.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.44 or 0.00001860 BTC.

Telcoin Profile

Telcoin (CRYPTO:TEL) is a coin. It was first traded on November 11th, 2017. Telcoin’s total supply is 100,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 61,528,700,558 coins. The Reddit community for Telcoin is /r/telcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Telcoin is www.telco.in . Telcoin’s official message board is medium.com/@telcoin . Telcoin’s official Twitter account is @telcoin_team and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “Telcoin is an Ethereum-based ERC20 token that will be distributed and accepted by telecom operators. “

Buying and Selling Telcoin

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Telcoin directly using US dollars.

