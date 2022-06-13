TEMCO (TEMCO) Price Down 29.2% Over Last Week

TEMCO (TEMCO) traded down 17.4% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 17:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. In the last week, TEMCO has traded down 29.2% against the dollar. One TEMCO coin can currently be purchased for $0.0022 or 0.00000009 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. TEMCO has a market cap of $8.60 million and approximately $109,537.00 worth of TEMCO was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get TEMCO alerts:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $89.33 or 0.00384133 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004294 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded down 19.9% against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded down 8.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.48 or 0.00002055 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.32 or 0.00001377 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $9.96 or 0.00042814 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $121.74 or 0.00523502 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded down 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

TEMCO Coin Profile

TEMCO was first traded on September 12th, 2018. TEMCO’s total supply is 6,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 3,973,256,413 coins. TEMCO’s official message board is medium.com/temcolabs . TEMCO’s official website is www.temco.io . The Reddit community for TEMCO is /r/temcolabs and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . TEMCO’s official Twitter account is @TEMCOLABS and its Facebook page is accessible here

According to CryptoCompare, “TEMCO combines innovative technologies – smart contracts, blockchain, and big data. Data is uploaded to the blockchain using smart contracts and then migrated to big data. This design enables businesses to maximize the use of valuable information. TEMCO tokens and incentive points are rewarded to users when they participate in the community. To motivate users, it gives more TEMCO tokens and incentive points to monthly top reviewers, highly rated businesses, and community-voted feedback writers. Users can spend the tokens in the TEMCO marketplace. “

TEMCO Coin Trading

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as TEMCO directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire TEMCO should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase TEMCO using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for TEMCO Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for TEMCO and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.