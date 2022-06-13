Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG) Stock Price Up 1%

Ten Entertainment Group plc (LON:TEG – Get Rating) was up 1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as GBX 255 ($3.10) and last traded at GBX 255 ($3.10). Approximately 2,025 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 94% from the average daily volume of 36,115 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 252.50 ($3.06).

Separately, Berenberg Bank upped their price target on Ten Entertainment Group from GBX 325 ($3.94) to GBX 350 ($4.25) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 4th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, Ten Entertainment Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 327.14 ($3.97).

The firm has a market cap of £174.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 43.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 615.02. The company has a 50 day moving average of GBX 254.80 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 254.33.

In other news, insider Antony Smith sold 32,167 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 255 ($3.10), for a total value of £82,025.85 ($99,558.02).

About Ten Entertainment Group (LON:TEG)

Ten Entertainment Group plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in tenpin bowling operations in the United Kingdom. The company operates 46 bowling sites with approximately 1,101 bowling lanes under the Tenpin brand. It also provides family entertainment space, soft plays, laser tag arenas, karaoke rooms, escape rooms, pool tables, and amusement machines.

