Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.42

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 5618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.
A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.
The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40.
Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.
Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)
Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.
