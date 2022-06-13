Tenet Healthcare (NYSE:THC) Reaches New 52-Week Low at $60.42

Shares of Tenet Healthcare Co. (NYSE:THC – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low during trading on Monday . The company traded as low as $60.42 and last traded at $60.92, with a volume of 5618 shares. The stock had previously closed at $63.10.

A number of analysts have recently commented on the stock. StockNews.com upgraded shares of Tenet Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 7th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $89.00 to $104.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their price target on shares of Tenet Healthcare from $100.00 to $110.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $105.00.

The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $73.32 and its 200 day moving average price is $78.02. The company has a quick ratio of 1.23, a current ratio of 1.31 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.16. The stock has a market cap of $6.43 billion, a PE ratio of 7.17, a P/E/G ratio of 2.18 and a beta of 2.40.

Tenet Healthcare ( NYSE:THC Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The company reported $1.93 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.04 by $0.89. The company had revenue of $4.75 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.74 billion. Tenet Healthcare had a net margin of 4.92% and a return on equity of 51.84%. Tenet Healthcare’s revenue was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.30 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Tenet Healthcare Co. will post 6.68 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 37.2% during the third quarter. Schonfeld Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 84,200 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,595,000 after acquiring an additional 22,835 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 140,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,459,000 after acquiring an additional 1,665 shares during the last quarter. Versor Investments LP bought a new position in Tenet Healthcare during the fourth quarter valued at $294,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 231.2% during the fourth quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 100,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,234,000 after acquiring an additional 70,368 shares during the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC increased its position in Tenet Healthcare by 88.1% during the fourth quarter. AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC now owns 17,209 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,406,000 after acquiring an additional 8,060 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.41% of the company’s stock.

Tenet Healthcare Company Profile (NYSE:THC)

Tenet Healthcare Corporation operates as a diversified healthcare services company. The company operates in three segments: Hospital Operations and Other, Ambulatory Care, and Conifer. Its general hospitals offer acute care services, operating and recovery rooms, radiology and respiratory therapy services, clinical laboratories, and pharmacies.

