Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.
Shares of TRUMY stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. Terumo has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $50.53.
Terumo Company Profile (Get Rating)
Featured Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Terumo (TRUMY)
- Three Upgrades You Need To Pay Attention Too
- Consider These Dividend-Paying Stocks During Inflationary Times
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 6/6 – 6/10
- NIO (NYSE: NIO) Justifies Recent Rally
- DocuSign (NASDAQ: DOCU) Collapses Back To Square One
Receive News & Ratings for Terumo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Terumo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.