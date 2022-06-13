Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY) Short Interest Down 63.3% in May

Terumo Co. (OTCMKTS:TRUMY – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in May. As of May 31st, there was short interest totalling 16,500 shares, a decrease of 63.3% from the May 15th total of 44,900 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 55,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.3 days.

Shares of TRUMY stock opened at $30.47 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $23.14 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.82 and a beta of 0.36. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $30.84 and its 200 day moving average is $34.52. Terumo has a 12 month low of $28.15 and a 12 month high of $50.53.

Terumo Company Profile

Terumo Corporation develops, manufactures, and distributes medical devices and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Cardiac and Vascular Company, General Hospital Company, and Blood and Cell Technologies Company. The Cardiac and Vascular Company segment offers angiographic guidewires, angiographic catheters, introducer sheaths, vascular closure devices, PTCA balloon catheters, coronary stents, self-expanding peripheral stent, intravascular ultrasound systems, imaging catheters, and others; coils and stents for treating cerebral aneurysm, aspiration catheters and clot retrievers for treating ischemic stroke, and others; oxygenators, cardio-pulmonary bypass systems, and others; and artificial vascular and stent grafts.

