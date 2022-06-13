Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN) Shares Sold by United Services Automobile Association

United Services Automobile Association lessened its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 254,671 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 1,917 shares during the period. Texas Instruments makes up 0.8% of United Services Automobile Association’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding. United Services Automobile Association’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $47,998,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Texas Instruments in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Texas Instruments by 81.7% in the fourth quarter. Stuart Chaussee & Associates Inc. now owns 149 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $28,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Institutional investors own 83.96% of the company’s stock.

In other Texas Instruments news, VP Hagop H. Kozanian sold 5,904 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $170.23, for a total transaction of $1,005,037.92. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 44,885 shares in the company, valued at $7,640,773.55. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Robert E. Sanchez sold 12,299 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $169.40, for a total value of $2,083,450.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 19,201 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,252,649.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on TXN shares. UBS Group lowered their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $180.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $195.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Susquehanna reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. KeyCorp reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $240.00 to $220.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares reduced their price target on shares of Texas Instruments from $230.00 to $215.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $191.67.

Shares of TXN traded down $2.90 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $154.88. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 83,771 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,152,131. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a one year low of $154.00 and a one year high of $202.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52, a quick ratio of 4.73 and a current ratio of 5.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $142.82 billion, a PE ratio of 17.83, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $172.11 and its two-hundred day moving average is $177.61.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The semiconductor company reported $2.35 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.17. The firm had revenue of $4.91 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.73 billion. Texas Instruments had a return on equity of 64.89% and a net margin of 43.34%. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was up 14.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $1.87 earnings per share. Analysts expect that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 8.74 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 17th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 6th. This represents a $4.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.97%. Texas Instruments’s payout ratio is 52.63%.

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers worldwide. It operates in two segments, Analog and Embedded Processing. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements in various levels using battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage supervisors, voltage references, and lighting products.

