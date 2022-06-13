The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX) Stock Position Decreased by Tobam

Tobam lowered its stake in The Clorox Company (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) by 11.1% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 315,103 shares of the company’s stock after selling 39,513 shares during the period. Clorox accounts for about 2.5% of Tobam’s holdings, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Tobam owned 0.26% of Clorox worth $54,941,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dark Forest Capital Management LP bought a new position in Clorox in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 185.2% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $27,000 after buying an additional 100 shares during the period. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. FSB Premier Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Clorox during the 4th quarter valued at $28,000. Finally, Financial Avengers Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Clorox by 119.7% during the 4th quarter. Financial Avengers Inc. now owns 167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 91 shares during the period. 77.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In related news, Director A D. David Mackay sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $140.63, for a total transaction of $140,630.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 600 shares in the company, valued at approximately $84,378. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Eric H. Reynolds sold 585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $154.83, for a total transaction of $90,575.55. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 17,289 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,676,855.87. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.58% of the company’s stock.

CLX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered their price target on Clorox from $148.00 to $146.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on Clorox from $123.00 to $126.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. DA Davidson decreased their target price on Clorox from $127.00 to $123.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on Clorox from $120.00 to $130.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays cut their price target on Clorox from $126.00 to $115.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average target price of $142.54.

Shares of CLX opened at $130.69 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.09 billion, a PE ratio of 35.53, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.50 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.28, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.40. The Clorox Company has a 1-year low of $127.02 and a 1-year high of $191.75. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $145.86 and its 200-day moving average price is $153.83.

Clorox (NYSE:CLX – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The company reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.97 by $0.34. The company had revenue of $1.81 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Clorox had a net margin of 6.44% and a return on equity of 92.98%. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.62 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts anticipate that The Clorox Company will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The Clorox Company manufactures and markets consumer and professional products worldwide. It operates through four segments: Health and Wellness, Household, Lifestyle, and International. The Health and Wellness segment offers cleaning products, such as laundry additives and home care products primarily under the Clorox, Clorox2, Scentiva, Pine-Sol, Liquid-Plumr, Tilex, and Formula 409 brand names; professional cleaning and disinfecting products under the CloroxPro, Clorox Healthcare, and Clorox Total 360 brand names; professional food service products under the Hidden Valley brand name; and vitamins, minerals and supplement products under the RenewLife, Natural Vitality, NeoCell, and Rainbow Light brand names in the United States.

