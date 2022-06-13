The Corgi of PolkaBridge Trading Down 50.5% Over Last Week (CORGIB)

The Corgi of PolkaBridge (CORGIB) traded down 30.5% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 10:00 AM Eastern on June 13th. The Corgi of PolkaBridge has a market cap of $87,354.34 and approximately $20,650.00 worth of The Corgi of PolkaBridge was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, The Corgi of PolkaBridge has traded down 50.5% against the US dollar. One The Corgi of PolkaBridge coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

JUMPN (JST) traded down 54% against the dollar and now trades at $5.46 or 0.00018651 BTC.

CV SHOTS (CVSHOT) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $92.91 or 0.00396681 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004264 BTC.

Bitsubishi (BITSU) traded 19.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $193.66 or 0.00619097 BTC.

Sweet SOL (SSOL) traded up 600.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Wrapped Cardano (WADA) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.46 or 0.00001944 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 11% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00001327 BTC.

Tari World (TARI) traded up 3% against the dollar and now trades at $9.79 or 0.00041818 BTC.

Enegra (EGX) (EGX) traded up 0.6% against the dollar and now trades at $121.43 or 0.00518477 BTC.

Lido stETH (STETH) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2,947.45 or 0.07417648 BTC.

The Corgi of PolkaBridge Profile

The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s total supply is 55,000,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 28,970,127,068,717 coins. The Corgi of PolkaBridge’s official Twitter account is @realpolkabridge

Buying and Selling The Corgi of PolkaBridge

