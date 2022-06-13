The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG) is Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s 5th Largest Position

Wasatch Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in The Ensign Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:ENSG – Get Rating) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 6,120,629 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 90,287 shares during the period. The Ensign Group makes up 2.1% of Wasatch Advisors Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest holding. Wasatch Advisors Inc. owned about 0.11% of The Ensign Group worth $513,888,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of ENSG. FMR LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 119.0% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,682 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after buying an additional 914 shares in the last quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 5.2% in the 1st quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 112,892 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,779,000 after buying an additional 5,607 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 92.5% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 271,339 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,517,000 after buying an additional 130,399 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 0.5% in the 3rd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 115,292 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,634,000 after buying an additional 584 shares in the last quarter. Finally, HighTower Advisors LLC increased its stake in The Ensign Group by 13.2% in the 3rd quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,187 shares of the company’s stock worth $548,000 after buying an additional 837 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.03% of the company’s stock.

Shares of ENSG traded down $1.62 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $74.25. 1,504 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 242,403. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $81.28 and a 200-day moving average of $80.99. The Ensign Group, Inc. has a 52 week low of $68.29 and a 52 week high of $94.25. The stock has a market cap of $4.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.99, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.14, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a current ratio of 1.23.

The Ensign Group ( NASDAQ:ENSG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $0.93 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.90 by $0.03. The Ensign Group had a net margin of 7.21% and a return on equity of 19.85%. The business had revenue of $713.45 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $704.36 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.81 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts predict that The Ensign Group, Inc. will post 3.82 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were issued a $0.055 dividend. This represents a $0.22 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.30%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. The Ensign Group’s payout ratio is 6.38%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on ENSG shares. StockNews.com started coverage on The Ensign Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Truist Financial increased their price objective on shares of The Ensign Group from $90.00 to $98.00 in a report on Thursday, April 7th.

In related news, Director Ann Scott Blouin sold 390 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, March 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $86.77, for a total value of $33,840.30. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Christopher R. Christensen sold 121,507 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.95, for a total transaction of $10,929,554.65. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 60,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,486,860.05. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 126,222 shares of company stock valued at $11,356,970. 4.70% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Ensign Group, Inc provides health care services in the post-acute care continuum and other ancillary businesses. The company operates in two segments, Skilled Services and Real Estate. The company offers skilled services, which include short and long-term nursing care services for patients with chronic conditions, prolonged illness, and the elderly; and physical, occupational, and speech therapies and other rehabilitative and healthcare services.

