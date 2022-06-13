The Goldman Sachs Group Cuts Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER) Price Target to $45.00

Uber Technologies (NYSE:UBER – Get Rating) had its price objective decreased by The Goldman Sachs Group from $55.00 to $45.00 in a research note issued to investors on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. The Goldman Sachs Group currently has a buy rating on the ride-sharing company’s stock.

Other equities research analysts have also issued reports about the company. William Blair reiterated an outperform rating on shares of Uber Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, February 9th. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $68.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Wolfe Research increased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on shares of Uber Technologies from $48.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Mizuho reduced their price objective on shares of Uber Technologies from $72.00 to $58.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Thirty research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $56.43.

NYSE UBER opened at $23.72 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $46.58 billion, a PE ratio of -7.19 and a beta of 1.33. Uber Technologies has a 52 week low of $21.27 and a 52 week high of $52.36. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.68 and a 200 day moving average price of $33.79.

Uber Technologies ( NYSE:UBER Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The ride-sharing company reported ($3.04) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by ($2.77). The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.10 billion. Uber Technologies had a positive return on equity of 9.68% and a negative net margin of 29.51%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 136.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.57) EPS. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Uber Technologies will post -3.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Dara Khosrowshahi acquired 200,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, May 6th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $26.73 per share, for a total transaction of $5,346,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,420,968 shares in the company, valued at $37,982,474.64. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. 4.06% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc acquired a new position in shares of Uber Technologies in the third quarter valued at approximately $240,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Uber Technologies by 13.6% during the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 862,447 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock valued at $38,635,000 after purchasing an additional 103,439 shares during the period. Veritable L.P. boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Veritable L.P. now owns 11,341 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $508,000 after buying an additional 772 shares in the last quarter. Golden State Equity Partners boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 75.4% during the 3rd quarter. Golden State Equity Partners now owns 12,363 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $554,000 after buying an additional 5,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mariner LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Uber Technologies by 34.7% during the 3rd quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 170,043 shares of the ride-sharing company’s stock worth $7,618,000 after buying an additional 43,785 shares in the last quarter. 72.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Uber Technologies, Inc develops and operates proprietary technology applications in the United States, Canada, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. It connects consumers with independent providers of ride services for ridesharing services; and connects riders and other consumers with restaurants, grocers, and other stores with delivery service providers for meal preparation, grocery, and other delivery services.

