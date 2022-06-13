The Goldman Sachs Group Lowers AppLovin (NYSE:APP) Price Target to $58.00

AppLovin (NYSE:APP – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by The Goldman Sachs Group from $65.00 to $58.00 in a report released on Thursday, The Fly reports.

APP has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price objective on shares of AppLovin from $128.00 to $112.00 in a report on Thursday, February 17th. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $90.00 to $77.00 in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $111.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on shares of AppLovin from $120.00 to $100.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, February 17th. Finally, Bank of America raised shares of AppLovin from a neutral rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, May 12th. Fourteen analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, AppLovin currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $86.93.

Shares of APP opened at $36.11 on Thursday. AppLovin has a 1-year low of $27.04 and a 1-year high of $116.09. The company has a 50-day moving average of $41.40 and a 200 day moving average of $60.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -190.05, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 3.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.59, a current ratio of 2.93 and a quick ratio of 2.93.

In other AppLovin news, CMO Katie Kihorany Jansen sold 2,009 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.10, for a total transaction of $80,560.90. Following the completion of the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 1,328,491 shares in the company, valued at approximately $53,272,489.10. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . Also, CTO Vasily Shikin sold 22,500 shares of AppLovin stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.86, for a total transaction of $784,350.00. Following the sale, the chief technology officer now owns 2,667,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,972,840.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 12.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in AppLovin by 227.4% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 159,991 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,810,000 after acquiring an additional 111,128 shares during the period. Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of AppLovin in the 1st quarter valued at $900,000. Walleye Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 271.9% in the 1st quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,737,000 after purchasing an additional 23,053 shares during the period. EP Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 75.1% in the 1st quarter. EP Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $796,000 after purchasing an additional 6,202 shares during the period. Finally, Prospect Capital Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of AppLovin by 142.7% in the 1st quarter. Prospect Capital Advisors LLC now owns 87,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,796,000 after purchasing an additional 51,200 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.30% of the company’s stock.

AppLovin Corporation engages in building a software-based platform for mobile app developers to enhance the marketing and monetization of their apps in the United States and internationally. The company's software solutions include AppDiscovery, a marketing software solution, which matches advertiser demand with publisher supply through auctions; Adjust, an analytics platform that helps marketers grow their mobile apps with solutions for measuring, optimizing campaigns, and protecting user data; and MAX, an in-app bidding software that optimizes the value of an app's advertising inventory by running a real-time competitive auction.

