The Goldman Sachs Group Reiterates €795.00 Price Target for Kering (EPA:KER)

The Goldman Sachs Group set a €795.00 ($854.84) price objective on Kering (EPA:KER – Get Rating) in a report issued on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Other analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a €810.00 ($870.97) target price on Kering in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Barclays set a €795.00 ($854.84) target price on Kering in a research report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on Kering in a research report on Monday, February 21st. Berenberg Bank set a €900.00 ($967.74) price target on Kering in a research note on Friday, February 18th. Finally, UBS Group set a €700.00 ($752.69) target price on Kering in a research note on Tuesday, June 7th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Kering has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of €753.79 ($810.52).

Get Kering alerts:

Shares of Kering stock opened at €510.40 ($548.82) on Friday. Kering has a 12-month low of €231.35 ($248.76) and a 12-month high of €417.40 ($448.82). The stock has a 50 day moving average price of €504.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of €599.28.

Kering SA develops, designs, manufactures, markets, and sells apparel and accessories. The company offers shoes; leather goods, including handbags and wallets, purses, and other leather products; eyewear, textile accessories, etc.; and jewelry and watches, as well as ready-to-wear products for men and women.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Kering Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Kering and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.