The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK) Sets New 52-Week Low at $37.15

The Liberty SiriusXM Group (NASDAQ:LSXMK – Get Rating) hit a new 52-week low on Monday . The company traded as low as $37.15 and last traded at $37.18, with a volume of 934 shares. The stock had previously closed at $38.41.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on LSXMK. Rosenblatt Securities began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on The Liberty SiriusXM Group from $57.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on The Liberty SiriusXM Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.67.

The firm has a market cap of $8.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.12, a P/E/G ratio of 0.42 and a beta of 1.13. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $41.98 and a 200-day moving average of $46.00.

In other The Liberty SiriusXM Group news, major shareholder Gamco Investors, Inc. Et Al bought 5,000 shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 20th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $28.02 per share, with a total value of $140,100.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now owns 5,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,100. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Insiders have purchased 12,000 shares of company stock worth $328,850 in the last three months.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $36,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, CWM LLC bought a new position in The Liberty SiriusXM Group during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. 82.05% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The Liberty SiriusXM Group, through its subsidiaries, engages in the entertainment business in the United States and Canada. It features music, sports, entertainment, comedy, talk, news, traffic, weather channels, podcast, and infotainment services through proprietary satellite radio systems, as well as streamed through applications for mobile and home devices, and other consumer electronic equipment.

