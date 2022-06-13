The Southern Company (NYSE:SO) Shares Bought by Albion Financial Group UT

Albion Financial Group UT raised its position in shares of The Southern Company (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) by 5.6% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 61,828 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,272 shares during the quarter. Albion Financial Group UT’s holdings in Southern were worth $4,240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its stake in Southern by 4.4% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 357,557 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $24,521,000 after purchasing an additional 15,206 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. raised its stake in Southern by 20.0% during the 4th quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,490 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,337,000 after purchasing an additional 3,253 shares during the period. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its stake in Southern by 3.4% during the 4th quarter. IVC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 6,625 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $454,000 after purchasing an additional 216 shares during the period. National Pension Service raised its stake in Southern by 1.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Pension Service now owns 1,615,454 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $100,110,000 after purchasing an additional 19,555 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its stake in Southern by 25.7% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 3,074,011 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $210,816,000 after purchasing an additional 627,911 shares during the period. 60.58% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

SO has been the topic of a number of research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Southern in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on shares of Southern from $68.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $66.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on shares of Southern in a report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $77.00 price target for the company. Finally, Mizuho increased their target price on shares of Southern from $67.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 21st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $73.29.

In other news, CEO Kimberly S. Greene sold 100,005 shares of Southern stock in a transaction on Friday, March 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.05, for a total transaction of $7,005,350.25. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . Also, CEO Stephen E. Kuczynski sold 14,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.58, for a total transaction of $1,081,410.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,284 shares in the company, valued at $8,597,880.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 307,831 shares of company stock worth $22,318,839. Insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Southern stock opened at $72.14 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.55, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.70. The firm has a market cap of $76.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.40, a P/E/G ratio of 5.06 and a beta of 0.48. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $74.79 and a 200 day simple moving average of $69.82. The Southern Company has a fifty-two week low of $60.12 and a fifty-two week high of $77.24.

Southern (NYSE:SO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $6.60 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.93 billion. Southern had a net margin of 10.09% and a return on equity of 11.35%. Southern’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.98 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that The Southern Company will post 3.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 6th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 16th were paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 13th. This is a boost from Southern’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.66. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.77%. Southern’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 125.93%.

The Southern Company, through its subsidiaries, engages in the generation, transmission, and distribution of electricity. It operates through Gas Distribution Operations, Gas Pipeline Investments, Wholesale Gas Services, and Gas Marketing Services segments. The company also develops, constructs, acquires, owns, and manages power generation assets, including renewable energy projects and sells electricity in the wholesale market; and distributes natural gas in Illinois, Georgia, Virginia, and Tennessee, as well as provides gas marketing services, wholesale gas services, and gas pipeline investments operations.

