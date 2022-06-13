The Transfer Token 24 Hour Volume Hits $320,486.00 (TTT)

The Transfer Token (TTT) traded down 18.5% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 14:00 PM Eastern on June 13th. The Transfer Token has a total market cap of $283.69 million and $320,486.00 worth of The Transfer Token was traded on exchanges in the last day. One The Transfer Token coin can currently be bought for approximately $2.60 or 0.00011074 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Transfer Token has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Get The Transfer Token alerts:

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004270 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00001644 BTC.

Arweave (AR) traded 17.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $9.05 or 0.00038556 BTC.

Carry (CRE) traded 15.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0039 or 0.00000017 BTC.

SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 19.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0265 or 0.00000113 BTC.

Gamestarter (GAME) traded down 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000670 BTC.

Witnet (WIT) traded 45.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0061 or 0.00000026 BTC.

HoryouToken (HYT) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0052 or 0.00000013 BTC.

HalalChain (HLC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0074 or 0.00000018 BTC.

Ripio Credit Network (RCN) traded 12.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0040 or 0.00000017 BTC.

The Transfer Token Coin Profile

The Transfer Token (TTT) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the ETH Token hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 21st, 2017. The Transfer Token’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 109,121,371 coins. The official website for The Transfer Token is www.atom-solutions.jp/en/xecttt . The Transfer Token’s official Twitter account is @Tap_Coin and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for The Transfer Token is https://reddit.com/r/AtomSolutions and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The Transfer Token’s official message board is medium.com/@atomofficialsns

According to CryptoCompare, “The Transfer Token (TTT), brainstormed and developed by Atom Solutions Co., Ltd, is a token native to Eternal Wallet, set to change the current landscape of currency exchange and overseas remittance. Intended to assist in the conducting of currency exchange. TTT aims to minimize the costs and fees of exchange compared with the current environment, and has a noteworthy feature in the form of Dividend Distribution. Put simply, users are entitled to receive a portion of the fees incurred from other users trading and exchanging on the Eternal Wallet platform, on a weekly basis, in accordance with the amount of TTT they hold in their Eternal Wallet account. Though native to Eternal Wallet, TTT can also be traded on a number of outside exchanges. “

Buying and Selling The Transfer Token

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Transfer Token directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade The Transfer Token should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy The Transfer Token using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for The Transfer Token Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for The Transfer Token and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.