The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN) Shares Sold by Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC

Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC lessened its stake in The Wendy’s Company (NASDAQ:WEN – Get Rating) by 9.8% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,564,326 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock after selling 169,243 shares during the quarter. Wendy’s comprises about 0.8% of Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 21st largest holding. Horizon Kinetics Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Wendy’s were worth $37,309,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 11,580,273 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $276,190,000 after purchasing an additional 518,919 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Wendy’s by 5.6% in the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,627,725 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $158,071,000 after purchasing an additional 351,482 shares during the last quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC increased its stake in Wendy’s by 3.6% during the third quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 4,391,097 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $95,199,000 after acquiring an additional 151,984 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Wendy’s by 3.4% during the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 3,842,647 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $83,311,000 after acquiring an additional 127,552 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its stake in Wendy’s by 8.1% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 2,631,705 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $57,055,000 after acquiring an additional 196,300 shares during the last quarter. 69.97% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WEN traded down $0.45 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $17.71. The company had a trading volume of 14,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,672,219. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.64, a PEG ratio of 1.75 and a beta of 0.95. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.11 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.30. The Wendy’s Company has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $24.89. The company has a current ratio of 2.65, a quick ratio of 2.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.48.

Wendy’s ( NASDAQ:WEN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The restaurant operator reported $0.17 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18 by ($0.01). Wendy’s had a return on equity of 34.82% and a net margin of 10.20%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.20 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that The Wendy’s Company will post 0.82 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be issued a dividend of $0.125 per share. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, May 31st. Wendy’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 56.82%.

Several research firms have issued reports on WEN. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Wendy’s from $27.00 to $22.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wendy’s from $26.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 target price on shares of Wendy’s in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Wendy’s in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $25.81.

Wendy's Company Profile

The Wendy's Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a quick-service restaurant company. It operates through three segments: Wendy's U.S., Wendy's International, and Global Real Estate & Development. The company is involved in operating, developing, and franchising a system of quick-service restaurants specializing in hamburger sandwiches.

