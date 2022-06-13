Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Acquired by Covington Capital Management

Covington Capital Management increased its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 50,234 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the quarter. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises about 1.2% of Covington Capital Management’s portfolio, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Covington Capital Management’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $33,518,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Lee Financial Co acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $32,000. Costello Asset Management INC acquired a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the 4th quarter worth about $33,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 141.7% during the 4th quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. now owns 58 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 34 shares during the period. Finally, Baystate Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55.0% during the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 62 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 22 shares during the period. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Thermo Fisher Scientific stock traded down $13.86 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $513.02. 11,365 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,604. The firm has a market cap of $200.83 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a PEG ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a current ratio of 1.56, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $557.17 and a 200 day moving average of $581.50. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 12 month low of $463.39 and a 12 month high of $672.34.

Thermo Fisher Scientific ( NYSE:TMO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The firm had revenue of $11.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $7.21 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be given a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.23%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is 6.26%.

TMO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $649.71.

In related news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total value of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 17,150 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $548.30, for a total value of $9,403,345.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,640,111.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock valued at $23,557,413 over the last three months. 0.43% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

