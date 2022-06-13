Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) Shares Bought by Allstate Corp

Allstate Corp grew its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) by 226.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 32,391 shares of the medical research company’s stock after acquiring an additional 22,471 shares during the quarter. Allstate Corp’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $21,613,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of TMO. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC increased its position in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. EagleClaw Capital Managment LLC now owns 8,110 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,634,000 after purchasing an additional 870 shares in the last quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 26.3% during the third quarter. Evergreen Capital Management LLC now owns 2,446 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $1,397,000 after purchasing an additional 509 shares during the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 14.2% during the third quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 766 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $438,000 after purchasing an additional 95 shares during the last quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC lifted its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific by 138.9% during the third quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 22,060 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $12,604,000 after purchasing an additional 12,826 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Copernicus Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the third quarter worth $1,143,000. 87.48% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other news, Director Debora L. Spar sold 200 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $544.36, for a total transaction of $108,872.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 810 shares in the company, valued at $440,931.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, COO Michel Lagarde sold 13,030 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $565.04, for a total value of $7,362,471.20. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 15,758 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,903,900.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 42,561 shares of company stock worth $23,557,413. Insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have weighed in on TMO. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lowered Thermo Fisher Scientific from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $605.00 to $525.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twelve have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $649.71.

Shares of NYSE:TMO traded down $14.08 during trading on Monday, hitting $512.80. 6,481 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,571,604. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $463.39 and a 1-year high of $672.34. The company has a market capitalization of $200.74 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.83. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $557.17 and its 200-day simple moving average is $581.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a current ratio of 1.56.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $7.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.17 by $1.08. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a return on equity of 25.33% and a net margin of 18.49%. The company had revenue of $11.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.66 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $7.21 EPS. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.3% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, research analysts forecast that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 22.7 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be paid a $0.30 dividend. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, June 14th. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 6.26%.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc offers life sciences solutions, analytical instruments, specialty diagnostics, and laboratory products and service worldwide. The company's Life Sciences Solutions segment offers reagents, instruments, and consumables for biological and medical research, discovery, and production of drugs and vaccines, as well as diagnosis of infections and diseases to pharmaceutical, biotechnology, agricultural, clinical, healthcare, academic, and government markets.

