Thomas White International Ltd. Has $12.84 Million Holdings in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA)

Thomas White International Ltd. lowered its position in Alibaba Group Holding Limited (NYSE:BABA – Get Rating) by 13.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 108,078 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after selling 16,861 shares during the period. Alibaba Group comprises about 2.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Alibaba Group were worth $12,839,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Primecap Management Co. CA grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. Primecap Management Co. CA now owns 17,384,317 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $2,065,083,000 after purchasing an additional 591,700 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 19.6% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 17,323,393 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,928,602,000 after purchasing an additional 2,838,191 shares during the period. Dodge & Cox grew its holdings in Alibaba Group by 11.2% during the fourth quarter. Dodge & Cox now owns 8,899,470 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,057,168,000 after purchasing an additional 898,400 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 65.9% in the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,706,195 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,397,740,000 after acquiring an additional 1,868,903 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp boosted its stake in shares of Alibaba Group by 7.2% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 4,444,297 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $527,938,000 after acquiring an additional 299,666 shares during the period. 17.39% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

BABA stock traded down $10.80 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $99.04. The stock had a trading volume of 708,189 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,262,078. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $94.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $109.25. The stock has a market cap of $268.49 billion, a PE ratio of 34.02, a P/E/G ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 0.91. Alibaba Group Holding Limited has a 52-week low of $73.28 and a 52-week high of $230.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12, a quick ratio of 1.64 and a current ratio of 1.66.

Alibaba Group ( NYSE:BABA Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 26th. The specialty retailer reported $7.95 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.06 by $6.89. The business had revenue of $204.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $199.43 billion. Alibaba Group had a return on equity of 11.17% and a net margin of 6.35%. The company’s revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.10 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Alibaba Group Holding Limited will post 6.34 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $170.00 to $161.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Stifel Nicolaus decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $165.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, February 25th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Alibaba Group from $150.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Alibaba Group from an “underweight” rating to an “overweight” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $75.00 to $130.00 in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and twenty-two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alibaba Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $188.49.

Alibaba Group Holding Limited, through its subsidiaries, provides technology infrastructure and marketing reach to merchants, brands, retailers, and other businesses to engage with their users and customers in the People's Republic of China and internationally. It operates through four segments: Core Commerce, Cloud Computing, Digital Media and Entertainment, and Innovation Initiatives and Others.

