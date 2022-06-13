Thomas White International Ltd. Has $6.09 Million Stock Position in Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ)

Thomas White International Ltd. grew its stake in shares of Embraer S.A. (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) by 1.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 342,990 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after buying an additional 4,466 shares during the quarter. Embraer makes up 1.0% of Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Thomas White International Ltd. owned approximately 0.19% of Embraer worth $6,088,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Concord Wealth Partners bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $34,000. Spire Wealth Management grew its stake in shares of Embraer by 45.3% during the fourth quarter. Spire Wealth Management now owns 4,089 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $73,000 after buying an additional 1,274 shares during the last quarter. Claro Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the fourth quarter worth $181,000. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP bought a new stake in shares of Embraer during the third quarter worth $214,000.

ERJ has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Embraer in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Embraer from $14.50 to $13.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, April 26th. Finally, TheStreet lowered shares of Embraer from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $21.67.

ERJ stock traded down $0.64 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $8.97. The stock had a trading volume of 83,491 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,624,507. The firm has a market cap of $1.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 126.73 and a beta of 1.17. The company has a current ratio of 2.01, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17. Embraer S.A. has a 1-year low of $9.58 and a 1-year high of $19.40. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $11.10 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.30.

Embraer (NYSE:ERJ – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The aerospace company reported ($0.43) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.26) by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $600.90 million during the quarter. Embraer had a net margin of 0.33% and a negative return on equity of 0.41%. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Embraer S.A. will post -0.06 EPS for the current year.

Embraer SA designs, develops, manufactures, and sells aircrafts and systems in Brazil, North America, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Brazil, Europe, and internationally. It operates through Commercial Aviation; Defense and Security; Executive Jets; Service & Support; and Other segments. The Commercial Aviation segment designs, develops, and manufactures a variety of commercial aircrafts.

