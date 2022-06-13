Thomas White International Ltd. Has $912,000 Stock Holdings in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its stake in Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) by 37.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 24,753 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 14,860 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Koninklijke Philips were worth $912,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PHG. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its holdings in Koninklijke Philips by 88.2% in the third quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 7,050,676 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $313,332,000 after purchasing an additional 3,303,565 shares during the last quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 513.2% in the fourth quarter. D. E. Shaw & Co. Inc. now owns 982,883 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $36,219,000 after acquiring an additional 822,598 shares in the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Koninklijke Philips in the third quarter worth about $11,679,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 29.2% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,123,329 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $55,829,000 after buying an additional 254,046 shares during the period. Finally, Cambiar Investors LLC boosted its position in shares of Koninklijke Philips by 23.4% during the fourth quarter. Cambiar Investors LLC now owns 1,213,326 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,711,000 after buying an additional 230,102 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 14.84% of the company’s stock.

PHG has been the subject of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price objective on Koninklijke Philips from €35.00 ($37.63) to €30.00 ($32.26) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Koninklijke Philips in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Koninklijke Philips from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from €26.50 ($28.49) to €21.30 ($22.90) in a research report on Wednesday, May 25th. AlphaValue cut Koninklijke Philips to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on Koninklijke Philips from €32.50 ($34.95) to €31.00 ($33.33) in a research report on Monday, March 28th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Koninklijke Philips has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.08.

Shares of NYSE PHG traded down $0.99 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $22.27. 90,732 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,172,877. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.39 and a quick ratio of 0.93. Koninklijke Philips has a twelve month low of $22.50 and a twelve month high of $54.37. The company has a market cap of $20.16 billion, a PE ratio of 5.63, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.21 and a beta of 0.92. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.68 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $31.24.

Koninklijke Philips (NYSE:PHG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The technology company reported $0.32 earnings per share for the quarter. Koninklijke Philips had a return on equity of 9.19% and a net margin of 19.56%. The company had revenue of $4.29 billion for the quarter. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Koninklijke Philips will post 1.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Koninklijke Philips N.V. operates as a health technology company in North America and internationally. It operates through Diagnosis & Treatment Businesses, Connected Care Businesses, and Personal Health Businesses segments. The company provides diagnostic imaging solutions, includes magnetic resonance imaging, computed tomography (CT) systems, X-ray systems, and detector-based spectral CT solutions, as well as molecular and hybrid imaging solutions for nuclear medicine; integrated interventional systems; echography solutions focused on diagnosis, treatment planning and guidance for cardiology, general imaging, obstetrics/gynecology, and point-of-care applications; proprietary software to enable diagnostics and intervention; and enterprise diagnostic informatics products and services.

