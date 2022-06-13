Thomas White International Ltd. Invests $2.07 Million in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in Natura &Co Holding S.A. (NYSE:NTCO – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 222,974 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,067,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of NTCO. State Street Corp raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 84,903 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 1,207 shares during the last quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 5.7% in the 4th quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 38,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after acquiring an additional 2,078 shares during the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 84.9% in the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 5,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $54,000 after acquiring an additional 2,682 shares during the last quarter. Profund Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 14.3% in the 4th quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 28,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $265,000 after acquiring an additional 3,586 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Veriti Management LLC raised its holdings in Natura &Co by 16.3% in the 4th quarter. Veriti Management LLC now owns 29,876 shares of the company’s stock valued at $277,000 after acquiring an additional 4,180 shares during the last quarter. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:NTCO traded down $0.34 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $5.98. The stock had a trading volume of 46,779 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,788,003. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $8.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $8.71. Natura &Co Holding S.A. has a 1-year low of $5.85 and a 1-year high of $23.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.03 and a quick ratio of 0.67.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Natura &Co from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $10.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 9th.

Natura &Co Holding SA develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells cosmetics, fragrances, and personal hygiene products. The company's products portfolio includes body care, face care, makeup, soaps, hair care, deodorants, oils, and other products, as well as deodorants, men's grooming, and sun protection products.

