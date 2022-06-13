Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases New Position in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in Canadian Pacific Railway Limited (NYSE:CP – Get Rating) (TSE:CP) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund purchased 2,999 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of Canadian Pacific Railway by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 5,762 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $415,000 after purchasing an additional 218 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 119.0% during the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 438 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 40.0% during the 4th quarter. Carroll Financial Associates Inc. now owns 875 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $62,000 after buying an additional 250 shares in the last quarter. Glassman Wealth Services increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 80.9% during the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 624 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $45,000 after buying an additional 279 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. increased its stake in Canadian Pacific Railway by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Becker Capital Management Inc. now owns 15,375 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $1,106,000 after buying an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.22% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CP traded down $0.94 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $68.82. The stock had a trading volume of 209,426 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,319,730. Canadian Pacific Railway Limited has a twelve month low of $64.37 and a twelve month high of $84.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.34, a PEG ratio of 2.52 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $73.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $73.87.

Canadian Pacific Railway ( NYSE:CP Get Rating ) (TSE:CP) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The transportation company reported $0.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by ($0.07). Canadian Pacific Railway had a net margin of 36.24% and a return on equity of 11.88%. The company had revenue of $1.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.88 billion. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.71 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 6.2% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Canadian Pacific Railway Limited will post 2.9 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, July 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 24th will be issued a $0.152 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 23rd. This is a boost from Canadian Pacific Railway’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.15. This represents a $0.61 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.88%. Canadian Pacific Railway’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 19.30%.

CP has been the subject of several research reports. Susquehanna Bancshares boosted their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. StockNews.com upgraded Canadian Pacific Railway from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. Bank of America cut Canadian Pacific Railway from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $81.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday, April 8th. Susquehanna upped their price target on Canadian Pacific Railway from $89.00 to $96.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Raymond James cut their price objective on Canadian Pacific Railway from C$105.00 to C$100.00 in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Canadian Pacific Railway presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $94.86.

Canadian Pacific Railway Limited, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates a transcontinental freight railway in Canada and the United States. The company transports bulk commodities, including grain, coal, potash, fertilizers, and sulphur; and merchandise freight, such as energy, chemicals and plastics, metals, minerals and consumer, automotive, and forest products.

