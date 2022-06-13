Thomas White International Ltd. Purchases Shares of 10,400 TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE)

Thomas White International Ltd. purchased a new stake in TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm purchased 10,400 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $514,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Menlo Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in TotalEnergies in the 4th quarter valued at about $368,000. Covington Capital Management acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $90,000. Harbour Investments Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $68,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $1,590,000. Finally, Samalin Investment Counsel LLC acquired a new stake in shares of TotalEnergies during the 4th quarter worth about $110,000. 16.60% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get TotalEnergies alerts:

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on TTE shares. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on TotalEnergies in a research report on Thursday. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded TotalEnergies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Piper Sandler restated a “neutral” rating and set a $64.00 price target (down previously from $72.00) on shares of TotalEnergies in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. UBS Group lifted their target price on TotalEnergies from €57.00 ($61.29) to €59.00 ($63.44) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on TotalEnergies from €58.00 ($62.37) to €56.00 ($60.22) in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $62.17.

TTE stock traded down $1.50 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $56.22. 55,675 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,932,152. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $53.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $53.02. The stock has a market cap of $146.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.84, a PEG ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.80. TotalEnergies SE has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $61.15. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a current ratio of 1.20.

TotalEnergies Company Profile (Get Rating)

TotalEnergies SE operates as an integrated oil and gas company worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power; Exploration & Production; Refining & Chemicals; and Marketing & Services. The Integrated Gas, Renewables & Power segment engages in the liquefied natural gas production, shipping, trading, and regasification activities; trading of liquefied petroleum gas (LPG), petcoke and sulfur, natural gas, and electricity; transportation of natural gas; electricity production from natural gas, wind, solar, hydroelectric, and biogas sources; energy storage activities; and development and operation of biomethane production units, as well as provides energy efficiency services.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TTE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TotalEnergies SE (NYSE:TTE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TotalEnergies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TotalEnergies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.