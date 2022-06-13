Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 11,425 Shares of Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY)

Thomas White International Ltd. reduced its position in Nestlé S.A. (OTCMKTS:NSRGY – Get Rating) by 34.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,361 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,425 shares during the period. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Nestlé were worth $2,987,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NSRGY. Vectors Research Management LLC bought a new position in Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $63,000. Hancock Whitney Corp purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $209,000. Enterprise Financial Services Corp increased its position in shares of Nestlé by 3,950.0% during the 4th quarter. Enterprise Financial Services Corp now owns 1,539 shares of the company’s stock valued at $215,000 after purchasing an additional 1,501 shares during the last quarter. FineMark National Bank & Trust purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $226,000. Finally, Hollencrest Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Nestlé during the 4th quarter valued at $227,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.98% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on NSRGY. UBS Group raised their target price on Nestlé from €50.00 ($53.76) to €51.00 ($54.84) in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Nestlé from CHF 140 to CHF 135 in a research report on Wednesday, February 23rd. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered Nestlé from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Nestlé from CHF 96 to CHF 98 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, April 22nd. Finally, Exane BNP Paribas raised Nestlé from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from CHF 132 to CHF 135 in a report on Monday, March 14th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $110.80.

OTCMKTS:NSRGY traded down $0.59 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $111.05. The stock had a trading volume of 483,200 shares, compared to its average volume of 325,732. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $124.49 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $128.61. Nestlé S.A. has a one year low of $109.68 and a one year high of $141.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.68 and a current ratio of 0.98.

Nestlé SA, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food and beverage company. The company operates through Zone Europe, Middle East and North Africa; Zone Americas; and Zone Asia, Oceania and sub-Saharan Africa segments. It offers baby foods under the Cerelac, Gerber, Nido, and NaturNes brands; bottled water under the Nestlé Pure Life, Perrier, and S.Pellegrino brands; cereals under the Fitness, Nesquik, cheerios, and Lion Cereals brands; and chocolate and confectionery products under the KitKat, Nestle L'atelier, Nestle Toll House, Milkybar, Smarties, Quality Street, Aero, Garoto, Orion, and Cailler brands.

