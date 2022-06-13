Thomas White International Ltd. Sells 5,108 Shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Thomas White International Ltd. lessened its holdings in shares of Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) by 30.9% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 11,447 shares of the company’s stock after selling 5,108 shares during the quarter. Thomas White International Ltd.’s holdings in Diageo were worth $2,520,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Diageo by 41.0% in the 4th quarter. SRS Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sound View Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 14,298 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,148,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson lifted its position in Diageo by 3.1% in the 4th quarter. First National Bank of Hutchinson now owns 1,676 shares of the company’s stock worth $369,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. Welch & Forbes LLC now owns 8,984 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,977,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Insight Partners LLC lifted its position in Diageo by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Capital Insight Partners LLC now owns 7,321 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,612,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 9.23% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on DEO shares. StockNews.com downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Diageo from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($56.39) to GBX 4,700 ($58.90) in a research report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, Societe Generale boosted their price objective on Diageo from GBX 4,250 ($53.26) to GBX 4,500 ($56.39) in a research report on Tuesday, April 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $4,275.00.

DEO stock traded down $2.93 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $173.03. The stock had a trading volume of 12,112 shares, compared to its average volume of 398,670. The business has a 50-day moving average of $194.26 and a two-hundred day moving average of $200.30. Diageo plc has a 52-week low of $172.04 and a 52-week high of $223.14. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.52 and a quick ratio of 0.70.

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages worldwide. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, Irish cream liqueur, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

