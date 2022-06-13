Thomas White International Ltd. Takes Position in Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD)

Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor bought 68,424 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,989,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in PDD. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in shares of Pinduoduo during the 3rd quarter valued at about $244,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 578,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,402,000 after purchasing an additional 14,692 shares during the period. FIL Ltd raised its position in Pinduoduo by 31.8% in the 3rd quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 20,660 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,873,000 after purchasing an additional 4,984 shares during the period. Balyasny Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Pinduoduo in the 3rd quarter worth about $8,729,000. Finally, Marshall Wace LLP raised its position in Pinduoduo by 5.1% in the 3rd quarter. Marshall Wace LLP now owns 142,379 shares of the company’s stock worth $12,909,000 after purchasing an additional 6,895 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 21.84% of the company’s stock.

Get Pinduoduo alerts:

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on PDD shares. CLSA reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $100.00 to $81.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. TheStreet raised shares of Pinduoduo from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. HSBC reduced their target price on shares of Pinduoduo from $76.00 to $46.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Nomura Instinet reiterated a “neutral” rating and set a $48.00 price objective (down from $95.00) on shares of Pinduoduo in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Pinduoduo from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $76.80.

Shares of Pinduoduo stock traded down $6.30 during trading on Monday, hitting $53.65. 583,229 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,343,638. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a current ratio of 1.89. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $43.03 and a 200-day simple moving average of $50.00. Pinduoduo Inc. has a 52-week low of $23.21 and a 52-week high of $133.81. The stock has a market capitalization of $66.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.65 and a beta of 1.17.

Pinduoduo (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Friday, May 27th. The company reported $2.95 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $2.68. Pinduoduo had a net margin of 13.91% and a return on equity of 22.63%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned ($0.36) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Pinduoduo Inc. will post 1.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Pinduoduo Company Profile (Get Rating)

Pinduoduo Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates an e-commerce platform in the People's Republic of China. It operates Pinduoduo, a mobile platform that offers a range of products, including apparel, shoes, bags, mother and childcare products, food and beverages, fresh produce, electronic appliances, furniture and household goods, cosmetics and other personal care items, sports and fitness items, and auto accessories.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PDD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pinduoduo Inc. (NASDAQ:PDD – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pinduoduo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pinduoduo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.