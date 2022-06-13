THRC Management LLC Invests $13.74 Million in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL)

THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 11,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $13,738,000. Texas Pacific Land accounts for 2.5% of THRC Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 11th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in TPL. Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Ellevest Inc. grew its stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Ellevest Inc. now owns 24 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 12 shares during the last quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC bought a new stake in shares of Texas Pacific Land in the fourth quarter worth about $67,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 56.25% of the company’s stock.

Get Texas Pacific Land alerts:

Texas Pacific Land stock traded down $106.61 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $1,606.31. 455 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 29,034. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $1,456.83 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $1,293.29. The company has a market cap of $12.44 billion, a PE ratio of 41.75 and a beta of 2.07. Texas Pacific Land Co. has a one year low of $946.29 and a one year high of $1,756.00.

Texas Pacific Land ( NYSE:TPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The financial services provider reported $12.64 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $13.82 by ($1.18). The business had revenue of $147.34 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.60 million. On average, equities research analysts predict that Texas Pacific Land Co. will post 60.73 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th will be given a dividend of $23.00 per share. This represents a $92.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.73%. This is a boost from Texas Pacific Land’s previous quarterly dividend of $3.00. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 7th. Texas Pacific Land’s payout ratio is presently 29.25%.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Texas Pacific Land in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Texas Pacific Land Company Profile (Get Rating)

Texas Pacific Land Corporation engages in the land and resource management, and water services and operations businesses. The company's Land and Resource Management segment manages approximately 880,000 acres of land. This segment also holds own a 1/128th nonparticipating perpetual oil and gas royalty interest (NPRI) under approximately 85,000 acres of land; a 1/16th NPRI under approximately 371,000 acres of land; and approximately 4,000 additional net royalty acres located in the western part of Texas.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Texas Pacific Land Co. (NYSE:TPL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Pacific Land Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Pacific Land and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.