THRC Management LLC Makes New Investment in Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY)

THRC Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Weyerhaeuser (NYSE:WY – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 129,657 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $5,339,000. Weyerhaeuser accounts for about 1.0% of THRC Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th largest position.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in WY. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 5,620 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $231,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the last quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. North Star Asset Management Inc. now owns 26,319 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,084,000 after purchasing an additional 270 shares in the last quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A boosted its position in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A now owns 68,680 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $2,828,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the period. Clarius Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Weyerhaeuser by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Clarius Group LLC now owns 11,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $482,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Johnson Financial Group Inc. increased its stake in Weyerhaeuser by 6.2% during the 4th quarter. Johnson Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,218 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $298,000 after buying an additional 421 shares during the period. 82.38% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Weyerhaeuser stock traded down $1.25 during trading on Monday, reaching $34.58. The stock had a trading volume of 215,221 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,416,688. The company has a quick ratio of 2.20, a current ratio of 2.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49. Weyerhaeuser has a 52-week low of $32.65 and a 52-week high of $43.04. The stock has a market cap of $25.74 billion, a PE ratio of 9.50 and a beta of 1.48. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $39.39 and a 200 day moving average price of $39.47.

Weyerhaeuser ( NYSE:WY Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $1.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.07 by $0.24. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.99 billion. Weyerhaeuser had a net margin of 24.96% and a return on equity of 27.03%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 12.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.91 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Weyerhaeuser will post 3.2 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 17th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.08%. Weyerhaeuser’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.06%.

In related news, Director Albert Monaco acquired 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 7th. The shares were bought at an average price of $38.43 per share, with a total value of $115,290.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 27,246 shares in the company, valued at $1,047,063.78. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.22% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have commented on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Weyerhaeuser from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. BMO Capital Markets lowered Weyerhaeuser from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $42.00 target price for the company. in a report on Monday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $43.25.

Weyerhaeuser Company, one of the world's largest private owners of timberlands, began operations in 1900. We own or control approximately 11 million acres of timberlands in the U.S. and manage additional timberlands under long-term licenses in Canada. We manage these timberlands on a sustainable basis in compliance with internationally recognized forestry standards.

