THRC Management LLC Purchases Shares of 57,403 U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS)

THRC Management LLC acquired a new position in U.S. Well Services, Inc. (NASDAQ:USWS – Get Rating) in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 57,403 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,000. U.S. Well Services comprises 0.0% of THRC Management LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. THRC Management LLC owned 0.11% of U.S. Well Services at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Logan Stone Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Well Services in the 4th quarter worth approximately $685,000. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $93,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 4th quarter valued at about $109,000. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in U.S. Well Services by 1,843.5% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 26,373 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after acquiring an additional 25,016 shares during the period. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC purchased a new stake in U.S. Well Services during the 3rd quarter valued at about $84,000.

U.S. Well Services stock traded down $0.06 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $0.76. The stock had a trading volume of 13,141 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,731,199. The stock has a market cap of $58.81 million, a PE ratio of -0.42 and a beta of 1.45. U.S. Well Services, Inc. has a 52 week low of $0.50 and a 52 week high of $4.20. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $0.83 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.08.

U.S. Well Services ( NASDAQ:USWS Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 16th. The company reported ($0.42) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.25) by ($0.17). The business had revenue of $41.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $39.40 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($1.23) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that U.S. Well Services, Inc. will post -0.75 EPS for the current year.

Separately, Piper Sandler dropped their target price on U.S. Well Services from $4.50 to $1.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.

U.S. Well Services, Inc operates as an oilfield service company in the United States. It provides pressure pumping services; and hydraulic fracturing services to the oil and natural gas exploration, and production companies. The company was founded in 2012 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

