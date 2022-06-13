Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Acquires 321,589 Shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 15.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 2,373,956 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 321,589 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $182,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 3.8% in the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 300,309 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,756,000 after purchasing an additional 11,068 shares during the last quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Beech Hill Advisors Inc. now owns 77,934 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,973,000 after purchasing an additional 581 shares during the last quarter. swisspartners Ltd. bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the third quarter valued at about $382,000. Lincoln National Corp increased its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. Lincoln National Corp now owns 75,977 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,823,000 after purchasing an additional 1,999 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wedmont Private Capital bought a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. in the fourth quarter valued at about $492,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.88% of the company’s stock.

MRK has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Barclays boosted their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Mizuho initiated coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Friday, April 1st. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price for the company. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $82.00 to $80.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $102.00 target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research note on Monday, June 6th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $91.60.

MRK traded down $1.78 on Monday, hitting $85.40. 172,577 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 11,969,104. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.89 and a 12 month high of $94.92. The company has a market cap of $215.96 billion, a PE ratio of 15.60, a PEG ratio of 1.18 and a beta of 0.36. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a current ratio of 1.40. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $88.74 and its 200-day moving average is $81.68.

Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.83 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a return on equity of 47.86% and a net margin of 26.27%. Merck & Co., Inc.’s revenue was up 31.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.40 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 49.37%.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

