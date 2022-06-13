Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Boosts Stock Position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in Salesforce, Inc. (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) by 8.3% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,019,617 shares of the CRM provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 78,083 shares during the quarter. Salesforce comprises 0.5% of Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings, making the stock its 28th largest position. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 0.10% of Salesforce worth $258,986,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Vectors Research Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 128.9% in the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 103 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $26,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Planning Co of New England Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Financial Enhancement Group LLC raised its stake in shares of Salesforce by 589.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Enhancement Group LLC now owns 131 shares of the CRM provider’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 112 shares during the last quarter. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, CarsonAllaria Wealth Management Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of Salesforce in the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.75% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Salesforce in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. KeyCorp reduced their price target on Salesforce from $281.00 to $223.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Jefferies Financial Group reduced their price target on Salesforce from $330.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Monday, May 23rd. Robert W. Baird reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on Salesforce from $300.00 to $260.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirty-six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $272.50.

In related news, CFO Amy E. Weaver sold 2,625 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $210.93, for a total transaction of $553,691.25. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Also, insider Srinivas Tallapragada sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $4,000,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 44,879 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,975,800. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 115,135 shares of company stock worth $21,916,364 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 4.10% of the company’s stock.

NYSE:CRM traded down $9.05 on Monday, reaching $169.40. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 89,052 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,800,957. Salesforce, Inc. has a 12-month low of $154.55 and a 12-month high of $311.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16. The firm has a market cap of $168.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 164.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.89 and a beta of 1.16. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $177.87 and a 200 day moving average price of $210.42.

Salesforce (NYSE:CRM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 31st. The CRM provider reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.94 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $7.41 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.38 billion. Salesforce had a return on equity of 3.92% and a net margin of 3.59%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 24.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.74 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that Salesforce, Inc. will post 2.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Salesforce, Inc provides customer relationship management technology that brings companies and customers together worldwide. Its Customer 360 platform empowers its customers to work together to deliver connected experiences for their customers. The company's service offerings include Sales to store data, monitor leads and progress, forecast opportunities, gain insights through analytics and relationship intelligence, and deliver quotes, contracts, and invoices; and Service that enables companies to deliver trusted and highly personalized customer service and support at scale.

