Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Buys 321,887 Shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IUSG – Get Rating) by 17.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 2,163,027 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 321,887 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans owned approximately 1.82% of iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF worth $218,423,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IUSG. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 6.0% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 31,066,745 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,137,119,000 after buying an additional 1,752,789 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 58.2% during the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 3,566 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $1,362,000. Mariner LLC lifted its holdings in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF by 14.0% during the third quarter. Mariner LLC now owns 22,167 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,270,000 after purchasing an additional 2,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, EPG Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $133,000.

NASDAQ IUSG traded down $3.14 during trading on Monday, hitting $82.42. 6,817 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 723,802. iShares Core S&P U.S. Growth ETF has a 12-month low of $83.03 and a 12-month high of $117.49. The business has a 50 day moving average of $93.64 and a 200-day moving average of $102.16.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.169 per share. This represents a $0.68 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 9th.

