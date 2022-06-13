Thrivent Financial for Lutherans Grows Holdings in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

Thrivent Financial for Lutherans grew its stake in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 4.6% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,931,457 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 171,340 shares during the quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans’ holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $247,457,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Econ Financial Services Corp acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Sandy Cove Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Cisco Systems during the 4th quarter worth $33,000. Evolution Advisers Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $33,000. Regency Capital Management Inc. DE acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Cisco Systems in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. 73.18% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Cisco Systems alerts:

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.40 during trading on Monday, hitting $43.09. The stock had a trading volume of 257,413 shares, compared to its average volume of 23,163,396. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $48.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of $54.42. The company has a market capitalization of $178.43 billion, a PE ratio of 15.19, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a quick ratio of 1.40, a current ratio of 1.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 1 year low of $41.02 and a 1 year high of $64.29.

Cisco Systems ( NASDAQ:CSCO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 18th. The network equipment provider reported $0.87 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.86 by $0.01. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 23.28% and a return on equity of 31.22%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 27th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a dividend of $0.38 per share. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.53%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, July 5th. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is presently 53.33%.

Cisco Systems announced that its board has approved a stock buyback program on Wednesday, February 16th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization allows the network equipment provider to purchase up to 6.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

Several research analysts have recently commented on CSCO shares. UBS Group decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Piper Sandler decreased their price target on shares of Cisco Systems from $57.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $64.00 to $46.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, May 20th. Bank of America reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $62.00 to $52.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $59.00 to $46.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.05.

In related news, CEO Charles Robbins sold 12,717 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $43.79, for a total transaction of $556,877.43. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 651,577 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $28,532,556.83. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 3,700 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.34, for a total transaction of $160,358.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 80,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,501,178.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 20,045 shares of company stock worth $874,473 over the last ninety days. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Cisco Systems Profile (Get Rating)

Cisco Systems, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells Internet Protocol based networking and other products related to the communications and information technology industry in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Japan, and China. It provides infrastructure platforms, including networking technologies of switching, routing, wireless, and data center products that are designed to work together to deliver networking capabilities, and transport and/or store data.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CSCO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Cisco Systems Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cisco Systems and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.